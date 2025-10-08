HQ

Bang! The Nasa spacecraft Sam's escape pod crashes into the Atlantic Ocean during the intro to The Astronaut (2025) and the rescue operation brings home an injured, dazed and shaken pilot who, despite saving his life, barely escaped death, and now has to be treated in a space hospital and then quarantined. On the other side of the protective glass, beyond security check after security check, Nasa scientists in hazmat suits and everything in between, Sam's daughter is waiting for her mother, who has been away for six months and cannot see her for another seven days as her general condition and possible risk of infection or radiation must be examined with extreme care. Sam's capsule was broken during the emergency landing in the Atlantic. The front glass had cracked, just like the glass in her space helmet, and shortly after she was placed in Nasa's luxurious quarantine bay, her hallucinations began to blur the line between fantasy and reality.

Goodness gracious! A mountain of bull.

The marketing of this film has been, in my opinion, brilliant. It has been categorised as horror and both trailers and poster material have been covered by the words "From the producer of A Quiet Place". If you mix space, horror, darkness, mysterious ailments and A Quiet Place in a pre-styled cocktail, I'm definitely one of those who throws myself up against the bar and slurps it down. Down to the last drop. It sounded damn good, plain and simple.

Unfortunately, the film wasn't very good. At all. In fact, this could very well stand as perhaps the worst film of the year alongside Ice Cube's Teams-based disaster film based on War of the Worlds, and it was consistently difficult for me to get through The Astronaut, for several reasons. Firstly, the story is shoddily written, poorly structured, poorly motivated, and drenched in tropes that make the squeezed-in "horror" elements feel like bad thriller fluff, at most. There is no horror here, although I realise that was the idea from the start. The next negative point concerns the lead actress Kate Mara (The Martian, House of Cards). She has real problems expressing any kind of real, sensible emotion here, and I suspect that's a combination of limited range as an actor and limited capacity as a director (on Jess Varley's part). Mara never looks truly terrified in the scenes where she's supposed to be playing terrified, she never looks relieved when she's just been taken care of after the crash landing, never looks nauseous when she's vomiting, or sad when her daughter, after six months of absence, calls out for her through the safety glass. Mara can't make anything work here, and it's not helped by the fact that The Matrix's old man Fishburne just reads his lines, from big paper signs, straight off. Zero empathy, zero character, zero humanity.

Fishburne is so sad, so tired and so uninspired here that it really shows on him that he knows he's starring in rubbish.

Now of course I don't want to reveal what The Astronaut is really about, revolves around but let's say that Sam has dragged things from outer space down to earth, which have followed her all the way to the super secure hospital owned by NASA. When things start to unravel out there in the countryside and the security system goes haywire, the idea is that this film will share some obvious elements with A Quiet Place in particular but nothing works here, nothing. By the time we reach the final act, the air has gone out of The Astronaut in a way that makes it look like a bad episode of The Twilight Zone or a bad sketch. Or a combination of the two.