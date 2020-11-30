The Assassin's Creed update nerfed the PS5 version

You're watching Advertisements

Update: Digital Foundry has recently done a few tests regarding the Assassin's Creed Valhalla updated PS5 version, showing that the issues do seem to be a little more marginal than originally claimed. The video shows that the frame rate, while differing here and there, is largely fine, and the Digital Foundry guys even go as far as saying; "And like I said, PS5, not a big difference with this patch, so please stop bothering us on Twitter about that."

In the middle of last week, Assassin's Creed Valhalla got a pretty hefty update that sorted out plenty of reported bugs, but also fixed reported performance issues with the Xbox Series S/X version of the game.

But it seems like it might have been a classic case of two steps forward, and one step back for Ubisoft. While a whole lot of the promised things were sorted out - especially for Xbox Series S - they also managed to squeeze in a couple of new issues. And it seems like most of them did hit PlayStation 5. And they did it so badly that John Linneman from Digital Foundry recommended users on Twitter (locked account) from updating the game to Sony's new console.

Before the update, it was the version that had the most stable frame rate, but several users on social media and video game forums reports that it can now drop down to the the low-40's, which must be considered remarkably low. We hope Ubisoft will look into this as soon as possible and try to adjust it.

Thanks, VG247.