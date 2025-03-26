The Assassin's Creed Shadows account roasts Elon Musk on X

HQ

Late last year, reports surfaced that Elon Musk was a really ace player of both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4. So good, in fact, that he could soon qualify as some kind of world champion, causing people to question the achievements.

Unsurprisingly, the suspicions were correct and in January the scam was revealed. Elon Musk had cheated and paid people to play for him. This very thing became ammunition when he, a few hours ago, decided to take a shot at Assassin's Creed Shadows on X, commenting on the official account's claim that "Our game is out" with the comment "Sell-out would be more accurate".

But... you don't go after a ninja unprovoked and the Assassin's Creed account replied with: "Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"

In the ensuing discussions, several cheering people are saying that they will now buy the game as a result of this roast, but of course we don't know if it will actually happen. However, there is a possibility that Musk has just given Assassin's Creed Shadows a little sales boost.