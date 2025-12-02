The Ascent developer promises a The Game Awards announcement

HQ

The flurry of projects and announcements set to be revealed at The Game Awards are taking further shape. On top of Geoff Keighley teasing imminent updates and reveals, developers are also joining in on the fun, with this including the team who made The Ascent.

Neon Giant has taken to X to tease an announcement at The Game Awards. We aren't told exactly what the studio has in store, as we are simply given a quick phrase that reads "nothing is off limits" all before a save-the-date is provided of December 11 (the show occurs on December 12 for those in Europe).

It does look like whatever the team has been making has an urban theme to it again, so if you enjoyed The Ascent, this announcement looks to be one you won't want to miss.