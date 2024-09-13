The artists featured on Arcane season two's soundtrack have been revealed

HQ

Fans have been given a full look at the list of musical artists who will be working alongside Netflix and Riot Games to bring the second season of their breakout series Arcane to life.

Based around lore from popular MOBA League of Legends, it's safe to say the show became a phenomenon and stands separate from the infamous game, enjoyed due to its own merits.

It's no surprise then, that its second series has been able to pull in some huge names: Ashnikko, Stromae, Twenty One Pilots, and Stray Kids are all joining Arcane returnees Imagine Dragons and JID, who previously recorded Enemy for series one of the show.

The soundtrack for season two of Arcane is available to pre-save wherever you get music right now, such as here on Spotify.