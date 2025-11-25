The Artifactory is all about making loot for heroes to earn after winning boss fights

During our time in Portugal for DevGAMM, we had the opportunity to catch up with Berries Studio, to speak with Eszter Hallasz about their upcoming project The Artifactory. This is a fun and light party game with plenty of Overcooked inspiration, and with development well underway, we asked the developer about what the premise behind the game was.

"So we are on the opposite side of the heroes, we are the villains, who are trying to restart the factories that are making the loot that you get in the end of the boss fights but because the factories stopped working for some reason the heroes stopped coming and the monsters got bored so the Goblin King sent his men to restart the factories."

If you're wondering why the name The Artifactory was chosen, it's a delightful play on words as "we are making artifacts," as Hallasz puts it. "We are making every kind of thing in the workbenches so we are making potions and swords and everything."

With Overcooked inspiration, there's a huge amount of wacky elements to this game, not least a naughty chicken mechanic. We inquired about how this poultry pest causes havoc.

"So there's a chicken character. If you put down the chicken it will run away. So the chicken will move on the field. So if you put it down you have to catch it, because it will run away from you. So this is the most fun, everyone loves the chicken."

The Artifactory doesn't yet have a launch window but it will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. As for the publishing plans, we asked Hallasz, who told us, "we don't have a publisher yet. We are looking for one if possible."

You can see the full and locally subtitled interview with Berries Studio below.