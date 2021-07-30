The Artful Escape to launch on PC and Xbox in September

In a few weeks, the Australian developer Beethoven & Dinosaur will be releasing its latest title, the incredibly colourful The Artful Escape. Set to launch on PC and Xbox consoles, the title will be landing this September 9, bringing its wild adventure, of a man trying to create a truly bizarre on-stage persona to escape the confines of his regular life, to fans.

Revealed during last night's Annapurna showcase, the game is set to feature a pretty stacked cast, including the main character, Francis, being played by Michael Johnston (Teen Wolf), as well as Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, Shazam's Mark Strong, Predator's Carl Weathers, and The French Dispatch's Jason Schwartzmann all attached.

When The Artful Escape does launch, we can look forward to it being available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, coinciding with its Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC platform plans.

Take a look at the release date trailer below.