Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Nobody Saves the World
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Artful Escape

The Artful Escape is coming to PlayStation consoles and Switch next week

The game previously released on Xbox and PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Remember The Artful Escape? This is an indie action adventure that we quite like, which you can tell by reading our own review. We thought it's got a relatable story, amazing visuals and great voicing, definitely worth checking out. It was released to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series on September 9, 2021, and we were told that the game would be coming to PlayStation consoles as well. But when exactly? Well, publisher Annapurna Interactive finally has an answer for us. Oh and, other than PlayStation, another platform was mentioned as well - you probably have guessed. Hint: a wonderful home for indie titles.

Via Twitter, it's been announced that The Artful Escape is coming to PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch on January 25. So, Tuesday. Folks, it's time to pick up your guitar, and enjoy the music.

Will you give it a try, if you haven't?

HQ
The Artful Escape

Related texts

0
The Artful EscapeScore

The Artful Escape
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

This is one psychedelic musical journey worthy of being cranked to 11.



Loading next content