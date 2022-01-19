The Artful Escape is coming to PlayStation consoles and Switch next week

HQ

Remember The Artful Escape? This is an indie action adventure that we quite like, which you can tell by reading our own review. We thought it's got a relatable story, amazing visuals and great voicing, definitely worth checking out. It was released to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series on September 9, 2021, and we were told that the game would be coming to PlayStation consoles as well. But when exactly? Well, publisher Annapurna Interactive finally has an answer for us. Oh and, other than PlayStation, another platform was mentioned as well - you probably have guessed. Hint: a wonderful home for indie titles.

Via Twitter, it's been announced that The Artful Escape is coming to PS5, PS4, & Nintendo Switch on January 25. So, Tuesday. Folks, it's time to pick up your guitar, and enjoy the music.

Will you give it a try, if you haven't?