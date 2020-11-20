The Artful Escape, 12 Minutes, and Last Stop have been delayed until 2021

You're watching Advertisements

As the year draws to a close, we are seeing more and more titles be delayed. Earlier today we reported that Xbox exclusive CrossfireX had been pushed back to 2021, and now it has been revealed that 12 Minutes, The Artful Escape, and Last Stop will also be seeing the same fate. This trio of titles all fall under the umbrella of Annapurna Interactive. No exact release date was previously revealed for these titles, just a general window of 2020.

In a post on Twitter, Annapurna Interactive said: "Some news: you may have seen a very broad 2020 release window for The Artful Escape, 12 Minutes, and Last Stop in trailers or on store pages in the past. So it's almost December and the end of the year. we're looking at 2021 now as they all get closer to getting ready!"

The studio confirmed in a further tweet that these projects are on their way to completion and "polish" is all that is required at this point.

