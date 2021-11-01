The Army of the Dead sequel is called Planet of the Dead

HQ

Zack Snyder actually started his career as the director of the wonderful Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004. Since then, it has mostly been superheroes for Snyder, until this year. In May, his Army of the Dead was launched on Netflix and was hugely successful and also got above average reviews.

A sequel is coming and in an interview over at Inverse, Snyder reveals that it will be called Planet of the Dead, something that implies that the whole earth will get a visit from the undead this time. But Snyder also implies something really interesting about the story:

"The real adventure would be to see what happened to [Matthias Schweighöfer's Ludwig Dieter] when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened?... We don't see him die on camera, and there's still some time left. I won't tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2--aka Planet of the Dead--but let's just say that there's a chance Dieter survives. And there's a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline."

If you cannot get enough of Snyder's zombie universe, a prequel called Army of Thieves was actually launched on October 29 on Netflix. Planet of the Dead has no official release year yet, but we wouldn't rule out 2022.