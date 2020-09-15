Cookies

The Arctis 9 is the latest headset from SteelSeries

There are plenty of variations of the popular headset. Here's another one.

Here at Gamereactor, we're rather fond of the Arctis line of headsets from SteelSeries. The design is classy and understated, the sound and mic quality is high, and the headset itself comes in a variety of configurations to suit the needs (and budgets) of a variety of gamers.

The latest addition to the range is the Arctis 9, which is similar to the existing 9X but comes with a very specific new feature. To find out more about what sets this new headset apart from its stablemates, check out the Quick Look preview below.

