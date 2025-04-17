The April Update for Xbox brings plenty of new features

HQ

Microsoft has today announced that they have released the April Update for Xbox Series S/X, which offers some interesting new features. This includes, among other things, the much-requested ability to both buy games, manage subscriprions and claim Game Pass perks via the Xbox app.

That way, you can pre-order an upcoming title like Doom: The Dark Ages and set it to autoimatically download to your chosen console when it's released, or more easily claim all the perks presented to Game Pass users at least twice a month.

Another new feature is that you can now stream a selection of the games you own to your console. Previously, the ability to stream owned games was available, but only via Samsung Smart TV or Amazon Fire TV, for example. Now you can choose a game you own but haven't installed and start playing right away without having to download it. Not all games are supported, but well over 100 and more are being added all the time, and you can check out the ones that work here.

If you want to stream games you have installed, you have more options. Remote Play works with all your installed titles, and if you want to use the function, you just need a browser and visit xbox.com/remoteplay. Xbox and Xbox 360 games are now also supported.

In addition to this, a new tool to help you clear your SSD has been implemented. It will show you DLC you're not using, things that no longer work (like old betas), and more, so you can easily free up more storage space.

Finally, better Game Hubs have been added with "relevant information about the game selected, such as player stats, achievements, friends currently playing the game, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more". Simply a more convenient way to get complete information about your games.

