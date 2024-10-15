The Apprentice makes Donald Trump angry

HQ

Ali Abbasi's film about the young Donald Trump and his close friendship with controversial lawyer Roy Cohn evokes strong emotions in the presidential candidate.

Trump himself has now gone on Truth (thanks, Variety), his very own version of X, and criticised The Apprentice by calling it fake and crap.

On his social platform he writes:

"A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, 'The Apprentice' (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully 'bomb. It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'"

'The Apprentice is currently showing in cinemas.

