The Apple Watch Ultra is built to conquer the world

As part of the recent Apple Event, the Californian technology company revealed the iPhone 14 line, but also a new batch of Apple Watches, including a device that seems to be tailored to a very niche array of adventurers.

Known as the Apple Watch Ultra, this product is regarded as Apple's most rugged and capable watch ever, and has been built to withstand and overcome the elements in a plethora of ways. From temperature sensing, improved GPS tracking, EN13319 certification, which means it can thrive underwater to a depth of 40m/130ft, and all with a longer battery life that can last for 60 hours when used on low power mode.

As you can see, this is a device that is not for the average consumer, likely why Apple decided to name it the Ultra, to set it apart from the typical naming convention of Pro, Max, Plus and so on, that is found on other products.

The Apple Watch Ultra is available to order now, with shipping planned for September 23. The device retails for £849 / €999.