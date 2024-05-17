The Apple Magic Keyboard has become better than ever

HQ

With a new iPad Pro now on the scene, it probably shouldn't surprise anyone that Apple is offering a few different additional accessories and products too. One such that fits this bill is the Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio, which has been improved to suit this more advanced tablet.

The new Magic Keyboard is made to be thinner, lighter, more portable, and versatile than any version before it, and the Smart Folio now supports additional viewing angles for greater flexibility, making the duo perfect companions for the new iPad Pro.

To learn more about these gadgets, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus runs through a few facts and thoughts about them.