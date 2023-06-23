The Apple HomePod Mini is the gateway to a smarter home

HQ

If you have an iPhone, and make use of Apple Music, and other Apple apps, you might want to consider taking the next step up and bringing Siri into your home.

The Apple HomePod Mini allows for an introduction of a smart home device at around half the cost of its big brothers. It still functions as a fully fledged HomePod, allowing you to access and control certain parts of your home through Siri.

In our latest Quick Look we go over the upsides of having the Apple HomePod Mini, and the features you'll probably want to hear about before pulling the trigger on this little home helper. Check out the video below: