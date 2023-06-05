Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Apple HomePod 2 brings Siri into your home

With the new speaker to control your Apple Home Kit, we're checking if the Apple HomePod 2 steps up its game compared to the original.

With Alexa, Google's Assistant, and Siri all available as home assistants, being able to tell you what the weather will be like, turn your lights on and off, and help out with a handful of other minor tasks, it can be difficult to choose between the many home assistants out there.

Apple is looking to be the best in the market with the HomePod 2, but is it the perfect home helper? Not exactly. While we are impressed with the little hub, there are some issues with it, which we go over in our latest Quick Look.

Check it out below:

