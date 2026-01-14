The Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 Championship Anthem has been released

HQ

Tomorrow marks the official beginning of the Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 Championship, the premier event in the competitive calendar for the esport. It will bring together 40 of the best teams from around the world for an intense few days of action where millions of dollars are on the line, and if you're curious about who has qualified, you can see that information here.

Otherwise, in a bid to further prepare fans and get them excited for the major event, now the Anthem for the tournament has been released. In a similar vein to what Riot Games does every single year with its League of Legends World Championship, Respawn has tapped a musician and tasked them to create a track based on the game, to which artist OZworld has been selected for the occasion.

The track that OZworld has made is called Stim Up, and if you're curious about hearing the song, you can check it out below. It's also available on all music platforms, meaning if you want to add it to a playlist of your own, you should be able to find it on Apple Music, Spotify, and so forth.