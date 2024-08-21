"The Answer" DLC in Persona 3 Reload will feature a brand new fight

HQ

Sega continues to fuel the hype for the upcoming Persona 3 Reload DLC Episode Aigis "The Answer", where we already know that we'll be teaming up with Aigis' "devoted sister" Metis, and also that we'll have to face a new enemy never seen before in previous Persona 3 releases: The Masked Boy.

Apparently, this boss will be pretty tough, and Atlus says it will share some themes with Persona 5. That can only mean good things. The Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass includes the Aigis Episode "The Answer", the Velvet Outfit and Music Pack, and the Persona 5 Royal EX and Persona 4 Golden EX music packs, and will be available for purchase on digital platforms for €34.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5 and PC).

Check out the trailer for the masked boy unveiled at Gamescom ONL last night below.