English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 3 Reload
Featured: Gamescom 2024 Coverage

"The Answer" DLC in Persona 3 Reload will feature a brand new fight

The Masked Boy showed himself to the world to make things difficult for us on 10 September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sega continues to fuel the hype for the upcoming Persona 3 Reload DLC Episode Aigis "The Answer", where we already know that we'll be teaming up with Aigis' "devoted sister" Metis, and also that we'll have to face a new enemy never seen before in previous Persona 3 releases: The Masked Boy.

Apparently, this boss will be pretty tough, and Atlus says it will share some themes with Persona 5. That can only mean good things. The Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass includes the Aigis Episode "The Answer", the Velvet Outfit and Music Pack, and the Persona 5 Royal EX and Persona 4 Golden EX music packs, and will be available for purchase on digital platforms for €34.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5 and PC).

Check out the trailer for the masked boy unveiled at Gamescom ONL last night below.

HQ
Persona 3 Reload

This post is tagged as:

Gamescom

Related texts

0
Persona 3 ReloadScore

Persona 3 Reload
REVIEW. Written by Anders Fischer

Anders has fought his way through Tartarus and is ready with a verdict on this latest Persona remake.



Loading next content