The annual spring sale has kicked off on GOG

GOG.com, CD Projekt Red's digital platform, is the most recent online store to kick off its Spring Sale, an initiative that will be in effect until March 30. You can find more than 2500 games on sale, divided between some recent titles, cult classics, and everything in between.

Disco Elysium can be bought at a 20% discount, the Dishonored collection is being sold at 60% off, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is 70% cheaper - and these are just some of the highlights. To check the huge list of discounts out for yourself, click here.