The animation studio behind Netflix's Arcane picks their dream manga adaptation

While we're all aware of Netflix's hit series Arcane, you might not know the name of the studio that created it. Studio Fortiche is a French animator, whose members hold a deep love for all things anime and manga.

Speaking with Crunchyroll, one of the executives at Fortiche Pascal Charrue revealed that if he could adapt any manga into an animation, he would go with Vagabond by Takehiko Inoue. "It's a masterpiece with incredible depth and stunning artwork that would be fascinating to bring to life in animation. Although Naoki Urasawa's works have already seen multiple adaptations, they remain a significant source of inspiration for us," said Charrue.

"When considering manga to adapt, it's essential to find those that genuinely benefit from being animated. Often, I find myself disappointed with some adaptations due to the simple fact that the pacing of a manga, which you control as a reader, doesn't always translate well to animation," he continued.

Vagabond itself is an adaptation of the works of Eiji Yoshikawa. It follows a fictionalised swordsman Musashi Miyamoto, and is often seen as a classic Seinen manga, on the level of Beserk and Vinland Saga.