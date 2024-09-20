English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The animated Magic: The Gathering series is actually in production

Five years after it was announced, there is some positive news about the series out in the wild.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Five years ago, Netflix announced plans to team up with Wizards of the Coast to produce an animated adaptation of Magic: The Gathering. However, it soon fell apart, leading to a lengthy stint of silence and many wondering if the project was dead in the water. That isn't the case.

During the Geeked Week show, the streaming giant has affirmed that the series is now actually in production and that it has a new showrunner at the helm too. Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas is now leading the series, which is in development alongside the folk at Hasbro Entertainment and, of course, Wizards of the Coast.

There is no word about what the series will revolve around or likewise when it will be looking to debut on the streamer.

The animated Magic: The Gathering series is actually in production


Loading next content