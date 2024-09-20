The animated Magic: The Gathering series is actually in production

HQ

Five years ago, Netflix announced plans to team up with Wizards of the Coast to produce an animated adaptation of Magic: The Gathering. However, it soon fell apart, leading to a lengthy stint of silence and many wondering if the project was dead in the water. That isn't the case.

During the Geeked Week show, the streaming giant has affirmed that the series is now actually in production and that it has a new showrunner at the helm too. Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas is now leading the series, which is in development alongside the folk at Hasbro Entertainment and, of course, Wizards of the Coast.

There is no word about what the series will revolve around or likewise when it will be looking to debut on the streamer.