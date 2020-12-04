The Animal Crossing-themed Switch is now back in stock at Nintendo UK

You're watching Advertisements

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons being such a dynamite success, it's no surprise that the exclusive Switch themed after it sold like hotcakes. For months the console had been out of stock, but it has been confirmed that Nintendo UK has some available for purchase, and just in time for Christmas too!

If you haven't seen the console already, it has baby blue and green Joy-Cons and on the dock it has three racoons floating on a desert island. It is one of the better looking Switch variants that we have seen and we can see why it has been so highly-demanded.

If you're interested, you can purchase the console here.