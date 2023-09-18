The angry nun continues to scare the hell out of cinema-goers

HQ

Despite stiff competition from the third Poirot film, A Haunting in Venice, which opened over the weekend, The Nun II continued to reign supreme at the box office. And with a shooting budget of just under $40 million, the sequel to the Conjuring spin-off has now grossed nearly $160 million worldwide. Not bad at all, and with that said, the likelihood is high that we will see further sequels and spin-offs based on James Wan's creation.

As mentioned above, A Haunting in Venice was a little slow, and barely managed to surpass the previous Poirot premiere. It has been a long and arduous journey for the film, which has been delayed several times due to the pandemic, and judging by the ratings from critics and audiences, the first one, Murder on the Orient Express, is still the best of the remake trilogy.

Last but not least, it's worth mentioning Oppenheimer, which has now officially become the most successful biopic film in history, overtaking previous record holder Bohemian Rhapsody at the box office. Nolan can certainly be proud.

Have you seen any fun films at the cinema this weekend?