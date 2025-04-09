English
The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will premiere in 2027

With a stacked cast.

2027 is already shaping up to be a pretty big year for video game adaptations in cinemas, as not only can we look ahead to the live-action The Legend of Zelda, but Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is also expected. This won't nearly be all.

Paramount Pictures has now confirmed that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will also premiere in 2027, and with this now locked in (albeit without mention of a firm date), we've been told who will make up the cast. Since there are a lot of big names, you can see the full crew below:


  • Jason Sudeikis

  • Rachel Bloom

  • Marcello Hernandez

  • Danny McBride

  • Josh Gad

  • Tim Robinson

  • Keke Palmer

  • Nikki Glaser

  • Emma Myers

  • Lily James

  • Anna Cathcart

  • Sam Richardson

  • Walker Scobell

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

  • James Austin Johnson

  • Psalm West

Do you intend to watch The Angry Birds Movie 3 in cinemas?

The Angry Birds Movie 3

