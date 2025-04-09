The Angry Birds Movie 3 will premiere in 2027

2027 is already shaping up to be a pretty big year for video game adaptations in cinemas, as not only can we look ahead to the live-action The Legend of Zelda, but Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is also expected. This won't nearly be all.

Paramount Pictures has now confirmed that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will also premiere in 2027, and with this now locked in (albeit without mention of a firm date), we've been told who will make up the cast. Since there are a lot of big names, you can see the full crew below:



Jason Sudeikis



Rachel Bloom



Marcello Hernandez



Danny McBride



Josh Gad



Tim Robinson



Keke Palmer



Nikki Glaser



Emma Myers



Lily James



Anna Cathcart



Sam Richardson



Walker Scobell



Maitreyi Ramakrishnan



James Austin Johnson



Psalm West



Do you intend to watch The Angry Birds Movie 3 in cinemas?