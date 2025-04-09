The Angry Birds Movie 3 will premiere in 2027

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
2027 is already shaping up to be a pretty big year for video game adaptations in cinemas, as not only can we look ahead to the live-action The Legend of Zelda, but Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is also expected. This won't nearly be all.
Paramount Pictures has now confirmed that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will also premiere in 2027, and with this now locked in (albeit without mention of a firm date), we've been told who will make up the cast. Since there are a lot of big names, you can see the full crew below:
Do you intend to watch The Angry Birds Movie 3 in cinemas?