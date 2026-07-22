The Anbernic RG SP is designed to deliver the ultimate Game Boy Advance SP experience

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Retro is hotter than ever, and everything old is in high demand. For those who want to immerse themselves in the sweet history of gaming from an era when microtransactions, season passes, and DLC were completely unknown concepts, there are many great options available today.

Now there's yet another way to enjoy the Game Boy Advance, as Anbernic releases an updated version of its GBA SP-inspired device, the Anbernic RG SP. This time, they've made the device a bit smaller and thinner and removed the analogue sticks that its predecessor had. They write:

"Ditching the joysticks for brand-new tactile buttons. This ultra-slim design invites you to relive the pure joy of the 2D golden era. Finished with premium metallic paint and a sleek acrylic logo badge, it recreates those shining moments straight out of memory."

The screen is a 3.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720x480, and given how acclaimed and popular their older models have been, we suspect this one will also be appreciated by anyone looking to relive the GBA SP experience in the best possible way.

Check out the introduction trailer below.