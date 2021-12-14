The Anacrusis has its release date confirmed

HQ

The four-player co-op FPS Anacrusis has its release date confirmed.

The developer Stray Bombay just announced that The Anacrusis will launch on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on January 13, 2022. If you're interested, you can add the game to your wishlist on Steam or Epic Games Store now.

If you don't know: In The Anacrusis, you will fight against alien hordes with your friends on a starship stranded at the edge of explored space. As a so called "social-first game", the cross-play function will be supported from day one. If you don't have friends to play with you, there will be a social matchmaking feature to help you pair up with the perfect partners based on your playstyle.

According to the developers, The Anacrusis is highly replayable, with AI controlling every aspect of the game, everything from enemies to gadgets will be spawned spontaneously upon your skill level. There will also be "an astounding arsenal of classic sci-fi weapons" and "dozens of perks" for you to use. For more details regarding the game, please check the official website via this link.