The American Train to Busan project isn't a remake - It's being produced as its own story

HQ

The American version of Train to Busan - now titled The Last Train to New York - is still on track. The 2016 original famously followed a father and his daughter on a nail-biting train ride to Busan, packed with the walking dead. It quickly became an international zombie sensation.

Now it's confirmed that the American project isn't a remake, but rather its own original story, produced by James Wan (The Conjuring series) along with screenwriter Gary Dauberman. Wan told Entertainment Weekly that the idea is to tell a similarly emotional story, but from an American perspective - not a scene-for-scene copy of the original.

Wan told Entertainment Weekly:

"Creatively, it takes place in the same world as Train to Busan. It's happening epidemically around the world. So if Train to Busan is this particular slice of the story in South Korea, we want Train to New York to be the one set in America. Everything about it is really exciting. I hope that could get off the ground eventually. Got to be honest with you, I'm not quite sure where it sits right now."

In short: this isn't a lazy "we're redoing your good movie" kind of deal - it's more of an expansion of the same universe. So if you appreciated the original's characters and intensity, the American version might still deliver. Just don't expect a twin - it's more like a distant cousin.

What do you think - does this sound interesting?