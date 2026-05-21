The Amazing Spider-Man's 1,000th edition will debut in September, with it regarded as the "biggest issue in Spider-history"

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It's almost time to celebrate a truly remarkable feat. After decades and decades of storytelling, Marvel is soon to debut the 1,000th issue of The Amazing Spider-Man comics, as in September, a huge event is being planned to celebrate the milestone.

This story will be penned by Joe Kelly and with art from Pepe Larraz, with Kelly currently the lead writer of the modern The Amazing Spider-Man saga that started in April 2025, and Larraz a frequent (but not exclusive) artist for the saga. This 1,000th edition will unite the pair and see them teaming with an "all-star creator line-up" that includes John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin, Alien: Earth-maker Noah Hawley, and more. All of these individuals will help contribute to what is being dubbed the "biggest issue in Spider-history".

As for what this story will cover, it will see Spider-Man facing off against a new super villain called Ravage, with the synopsis explaining the following:

"Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues!"

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You can see the main cover art and the alternative cover art below, all ahead of the comic's debut on September 16. For followers of Kelly's current The Amazing Spider-Man run, this will also be the 36th issue in the wider saga.

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