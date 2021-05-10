The Amazing American Circus has been delayed to August

You're watching Advertisements

The video game release calendar has been shaken up with the news of yet another delay. Klabater has just announced that its card-based RPG The Amazing American Circus has been delayed from May 20 to August 12. The studio's CEO Michał Gembicki states that this is due to the team's "commitment to the final quality and enjoyment of the game."

Along with the news of the delay, a beta for the game was also announced. A closed beta took place from May 7 for those who backed the game on Kickstarter and an open beta is set to take placed on May 20. More details are set to be revealed soon, but the developers have teased that the open beta will include the first of four regions within the game.

The full statement from CEO Michał Gembicki reads: "The decision to postpone the premiere to August is due to the commitment to the final quality and enjoyment of the game, and the additional time needed to properly certify the game on all console platforms. We also want to give ourselves a bit more time to market the game and bring it closer to players through open playtests on Steam. We are committed to a transparent presentation of The Amazing American Circus. We are pleased with the quality of the game as it stands and believe that the best we can do in the coming weeks is just to let the gamers who follow the production play it."