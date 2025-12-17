The Alters was such a complex game 11 bit Studios struggled to market it

HQ

2025 has been a great year for game releases, and while it might be easy to forget even some of the year's best titles, one game that has stuck in our heads is The Alters. 11 bit Studios' adventure game with alternate selves was a unique experience if we've ever seen one, but as we found out when speaking with 11 bit's communications lead Gabriela Siemienkowicz, that didn't always assist the game.

It turns out, it's quite hard to market a game that complex. "The Alters is such a complex game that it's very difficult to describe it in one sentence, unless this sentence is very very long and you have a lot of time," she said. "So this was actually a big struggle for us, and the campaign was pretty long, so in the end we actually changed the tagline of the game, it used to be 'All by myselves,' which I think was very witty, but didn't really tell you anything about the game."

"But then we looked back at what we are most good at, that is emotions, like emotional, meaningful, relatable, personal connections, and survival games," Siemienkowicz continued. "We are great with This War of Mine and Frostpunk, both are survival games in their own way, so we switched the tagline to 'survival has never been so personal.'"

This allowed 11 bit to tell gamers a lot more about The Alters. The aspect of multiple personalities and versions of the main character may have been lost, but instead we were told the game will be unlike what we've played before, that it would be about survival, and that we'd likely be on our own.

You can check out our full interview with Gabriela Siemienkowicz about 11 bit Studios, The Alters, Moonlighter and more below: