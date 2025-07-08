The Alters has surpassed a quarter of a million sold copies

HQ

Considering it launched as a Game Pass day one title, it's not exactly massively surprising to hear that The Alters isn't flying off shelves. But the acclaimed game is selling well all the same, as developer 11 bit Studios has revealed that already over 280,000 copies of the game have been secured by fans.

This is on top of the title hitting the big marker of one million Steam wishlists too, showing that the interest in the game is very high despite its recent launch.

While you can play The Alters today on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and via Game Pass, if you're on the fence about dedicating time to it, check out our review to see why it's a must-play.