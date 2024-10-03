The Alters has been delayed to 2025

HQ

The start of 2025 is looking to make up for the rather flat end we'll be getting to 2024 once October comes to an end. Once Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard arrive before the end of the spooky season, there are only a handful of big games planned ahead of the holiday period, but this is in part down to the fact that February 2025 is set to be one for the ages.

While we don't have a firm date for it just yet, 11 bit Studios has decided to delay and push The Alters from its 2024 release date and instead launch the game in the first quarter of 2025. This means anytime between January 1 and March 31, so we could be staring down the barrel of yet another February debut.

Speaking about why the game has been delayed, 11 bit adds: "While we understand this delay may not be the news you were expecting, rest assured that we are using this extended time to optimize all mission-critical systems and ensure that every aspect of your journey is as seamless as possible.

"We would also like to recognize that Project Dolly, based on its initial Demo phase, has already exceeded expectations and the preliminary results demonstrated a high potential for a successful mission. However, at Ally Corp, "good" is never enough. This additional time will allow us to polish each phase of the project, delivering results that surpass our prior projections—an outcome that benefits both Ally Corp and, naturally, yourself."

Are you looking forward to The Alters?