The Alters gets emotional in new launch trailer

It seems to be the year of clones, thanks to Mickey 17 and the fast-approaching 11 bit Studios game The Alters. We know that The Alters is heading our way on the 13th of June, but ahead of the survival game's launch, we got a new trailer.

The trailer revolves around choices. Are they meaningless, or not? It's a question our hero Jan Dolski is asking himself, in quite a literal sense, as we see him outside of a safe hub in the trailer, locked out by a version of himself.

The game sees Jan use alternate versions of himself to help him survive on a hostile planet after his ship crash lands on it. These Alters can be seen as just tools to help you reach your goals, or individuals with their own feelings, dependant on how you play.

The Alters launches on the 13th of June for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.