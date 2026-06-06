The Alters DLC, known as Last Variable, will launch in July

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If you played 11 bit Studios' The Alters last year and found yourself quite impressed by the wider sci-fi survival experience, you might be interested in hearing about the DLC planned for the project, which will actually be launching rather soon.

It's known as Last Variable, and it will be landing on PC and consoles as soon as July 13, as has been confirmed in the new trailer you can see below.

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Regarded as a 20-hour expansion, the Last Variable promises new mechanics, an underground base to build, a refined gameplay loop based around terraforming the planet into a lush oasis, plus a new crew to command who once again all look alike but are very unique people otherwise.

The synopsis for the DLC adds: "Unravelling the mystery of the Oasis requires specialized analysis from specialized alters - a Geologist, Biologist, Chemist, or Physicist. Yet each Jan has his own view on what science truly means. While you descend into a years-long cryosleep in your underground base, waiting for the planet's scorching sun to retreat, those working in Field Labs don't have that privilege. As they age without that protection, can the vulnerability of time still change them?"

With new regions to explore, new survival cycles to master, new tech and science to develop, there will be a lot on offer in The Alters: Last Variable, and you can see some images of the DLC below too.