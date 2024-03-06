The Alters announced for PC and console with a first trailer

11 bit studios, previously known for This War of Mine, revealed their next big project an hour ago. We got to see their upcoming title The Alters, which was shown at the Xbox Partner event with a full trailer. It shows you alone and stranded on a planet trying to survive its inhospitable environment. Using a new mysterious resource, you can retrieve copies of yourself from other timelines.

However, your new companions won't settle for just anything and you'll often have to make difficult decisions. Even though they are variants of the protagonist, they don't always have to like your decisions. You will also explore the planet you are stranded on. This is where you will find the resources to survive and navigate the world with your mobile base. Expect adventure and exploration interwoven with a management mode.

The Alters is coming to Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2024 - and it is included with Game Pass from day one.

