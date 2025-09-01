The alleged Pokémon copy Palworld now has its own copy

Many people thought that Palworld was a rather shameless Pokémon knock-off when it was released via Early Access for PC and Xbox in January 2024. Nintendo certainly thought so, suing developer Pocketpair (albeit for various patent infringements relating to the game mechanics rather than its appearance, as many seem to believe), which is presumably why Palworld has since been released on PlayStation 5 but not Switch.

Well, that doesn't mean Nintendo gamers have to miss out on Palworld-like adventures, because now ResetEra users is pointing out that an obvious Palworld clone has actually been released for Switch, almost too obtrusively called Palland, which sells for just £9.99 / €9.99 - a third of the price tag for Palworld. If you check out the trailer on the eShop page, however, you'll soon realize that it's highly questionable whether it's even worth it, and the description doesn't exactly scream originality:

"Step into the world of Palland, a captivating survival, building, and exploration game where everything starts with a humble base. In a vast and dangerous environment, you decide how to gather resources, expand your shelter, and deal with wild creatures that can be both threats and valuable sources of power."

At the time of writing, the title remains on the eShop, but it remains to be seen whether Nintendo will take any action against what they presumably consider to be a copy of a copy.