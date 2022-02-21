The Alien TV series promises some big surprises

HQ

A TV series based on the acclaimed Alien movies is in the works is something that has been known for some time, but now, for the first time we get some more information about the production. FX boss John Landgraf revealed some titbits during a panel discussion the other day, stating:

"There are some big surprises in store for the audience. Alien takes place before Ripley. It's the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we're in - so 70-odd years from now."

He also mentioned that Ripley will not be part of the story, and also praised the vision of the talent of the series' director Noah Hawley:

"Ripley won't be a part of it or any of the other characters of Alien other than the alien itself.

Noah has this incredible ability, and I think you've seen it with Fargo, to both find a way of being faithful, showing fidelity to an original creation like a Coen brothers' movie, or in this case, Ridley Scott's and James Cameron's follow-up, Aliens, but also to bring something new to the table that represents extension and reinvention of a franchise at the same time."

Not a huge amount of information to go on, but perhaps we can allow ourselves to be cautiously optimistic at least. As long as Ridley Scott keeps his paws off it, off course.

What do you think of the potential of the Alien series, is it something you have hopes for and are excited about?