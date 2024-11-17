The Alan Wake 2 soundtrack is being released on vinyl.

HQ

Laced Records has unveiled yet another exciting upcoming release: a collection of all the music from Alan Wake 2. The box set, set to release in April next year, consists of four vinyl records available in two variants—classic black or transparent red—and is priced at £77.

A more affordable version will also be available for £36, though it won't include the full soundtrack, only a curated selection spread over two vinyl records. That's still a solid option if you're just after the highlights and not the complete experience. Pre-orders are open now via this link.

What do you think of the music in Alan Wake 2, and is this a vinyl you'd consider owning?