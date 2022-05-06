The AEW wrestling game got a title and early gameplay shown

The Japanese developer Yuke's was the main supplier of WWE games for two decades, until 2K Games decided to move the development in-house, with mixed results. Since 2020, it has been known that Yuke's is instead doing a wrestling game based on the biggest competitor of WWE, namely AEW.

This game has now officially got it's title and it will be called AEW: Fight Forever. In two new videos, we also get to see some gameplay from it. Even if it is early footage, there's obvious signs of Yuke's being the developer, and it looks a bit stiff and seems likes it feels heavy in a way that Yuke's WWE games never did.

Judging by the graphical standard, we're guessing this isn't intended for only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, but probably also PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, possibly Switch as well. Take a look at the gameplay below.

HQ