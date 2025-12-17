The Aeldari in Total War: Warhammer 40,000 are unlike any faction from the franchise's history

HQ

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 was announced last week, and it finally seems to be bringing the grand-scale battles of Total War to the grimdark far future. There are a lot of challenges in taking what is traditionally a melee-focused strategy franchise into a sci-fi setting, but Creative Assembly has jumped at these tasks with great enthusiasm, as showcased in a new developer roundtable focused on the upcoming game.

A good deal of the video below is focused on the game's factions. We'll be able to play as Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks, and Aeldari. Space Marines are intriguing as they'll be fielding smaller, elite armies. Astra Militarum are recommended if you're a veteran Total War player who wants the traditional experience of the franchise, and Orks allow you to just send masses of troops at the foe, weighing them down in green flesh and scrap metal.

The most unique faction, in all of Total War as the case may be, is the Aeldari. These space elves do not field massive armies as they are an ancient race on the brink of extinction. "We really wanted to push the boat out a bit and really push what it means to be a faction in a Total War game," said lead designer Simon Mann. "You're not fighting in frontline style aspects. You're using the Webways, and you're using your stealth, and your advanced technology to achieve your goals."

What are those goals? Well, they're not always just conquest, as it seems the Aeldari will be on a mission to stop some great calamities happening in the galaxy while everyone else is just kicking each other's heads in over a bit of gothic architecture. As the Aeldari, you can also jump back to Craftworlds floating in space, which act as your mobile bases and locations for troop recruitment. They seem like an elite, nomadic faction, which could certainly shift how things work in Total War: Warhammer 40,000.