The advertised Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul fight will not be a boxing match after all

Jake Paul's surprise announcement, dropping a poster seemingly suggesting a boxing match with his brother Logan Paul, might not be what everybody thinks. It was quickly assumed that it would be a boxing match, knowing that Jake has been promoting his boxing career, including the high-profile fight against Mike Tyson, and that Logan has also made some first steps into boxing -although he turned to wrestling-.

However, it might not be a boxing match after all. Mike Coppinger from ESPN said that this will not be a boxing match, but a reality show. Another reporter, Ariel Helwani, said in the Happy Punch podcast that it will not be a fight: "the fact that it's on a Thursday, the fact that all it says is HBO Max. No information on where it would take place..." We will have to wait and see...

To be fair, the poster only said one date, March 27, and that whatever it may be it will be streamed on Max (surprisingly, not on Netflix, despite the successful partnership for the Mike Tyson fight, which was the most watched -and betted- boxing match in history).