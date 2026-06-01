The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales will take around 30 hours to complete

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Square Enix has been offering all kinds of HD-2D games as of late and one area these games all seem to share a similarity is in their rather massive scale. These are RPGs that take tens and tens of hours to overcome just the storyline, with even more playtime available for those that want to see everything they have to offer.

With this being said, you might be curious about how the upcoming The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales stacks up and how much time you should be putting aside this summer to roll credits on the game? If so, we recently interviewed game director Shota Fukebara, where we asked about the length of the game and how it compares to Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler in this regard.

"I'd say it takes about 30 hours for a standard playthrough, and around 50 hours if you really dive in and explore every inch of the map across all the Era's. Throughout the maps and Era's there are plenty of optional activities, and as you unlock more of Faie's magic, you'll gain access to new mini games, so the total playtime ultimately depends on the player and how adventurous you are feeling.

"Our story takes place across multiple eras within the world of Philabieldia. As such, the setting is confined to the continent of Philabieldia, but this allows us to explore four distinct eras in depth, delivering a rich narrative that conveys a strong sense of scale and history. As a result, it may be difficult to make a direct comparison."

So needless to say, you'll be spending quite a lot of time in Philabieldia when The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales launches on June 18 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. You can read the full interview with Fukebara here and get a taste of the game today, as a demo is available that offers hours and hours of content with progress able to be transferred to the full game come launch.