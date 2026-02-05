The Adventures of Elliot shown in beautiful trailer

HQ

During today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Square Enix took the opportunity to showcase its upcoming The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, another one of their incredibly beautiful HD-2D titles. It will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.

In the trailer, we got to check out the somewhat unusual concept of a new interpretation of time travel, where we get to visit the same places in the land of Philabieldia across a range of time periods. Unlike previous HD-2D games, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is not turn-based, but is actually played with real-time combat, where Elliot himself naturally has a range of options and moves at his disposal.

Of course, there is a variety of equipment to use in what looks to be a Zelda-inspired blockbuster at launch, which we assume will take place in the second half of 2026.