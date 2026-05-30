The Adventures of Elliot Interview: Speaking evolving HD-2D, advanced combat, expected duration, and more

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Square Enix has found great success as of late in its venture of further exploring the realm of HD-2D video games. Much of this success can be attributed to Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default (with Dragon Quest seeing recent hits as well), and these are two key things to keep in mind when regarding the next title that makes up this endeavour.

This June, fans will be treated to The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, a new and ambitious RPG that spans generations and puts a new spin on the HD-2D formula by offering up real-time action combat instead of the more traditional turn-based system. It's a title that is being headed up by developer Claytechworks, known for the Bravely Default series, but the wider team includes Dragon Quest and Octopath Traveler veterans from Team Asano, meaning there are a host of HD-2D experts involved with this project.

To this end, with The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales set to launch on June 18 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, we've had the luxury of speaking with game director Shota Fukebaru, from Claytechworks, to learn a little bit more about the anticipated upcoming project. You can see this complete interview below.

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Gamereactor: How did you approach the HD-2D style for this to have its own visual identity coming from Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default?

Fukebaru: "This is the latest entry in the HD-2D series and is an action RPG game. The appeal of the HD‑2D visual style lies in its use of 3D backgrounds, which create a sense of depth in the maps and environments even though the characters themselves are 2D. One of the main challenges was finding a way to blend this strength with 2D action gameplay. In pixel‑based 2D action games, the screen can easily become dominated by the ground plane of the map, making it difficult for players to feel any sense of three‑dimensional depth and causing the visuals to feel somewhat flat. In this title, particularly in the overworld, we adopted a "drumroll" approach, curving the map into the background so that distant terrain becomes visible. By incorporating original techniques to further maximise the visible range, we were able to create an experience that conveys a strong sense of depth while still being a 2D action game. This was also an area where we spent a significant amount of time carefully fine‑tuning the details in close collaboration with the development studio."

Gamereactor: How does parry work and how important is it in the combat system? Also, is this a more action-oriented experience?

Fukebaru: "In the early stages of the game, players can simply guard. However, doing so depletes shield stamina, and when it falls to zero, Elliot's guard will break, leaving him defenceless. As you progress through the story and unlock the full potential of an advanced shield, you'll gain the ability to perform a "precise guard". By guarding at the exact moment an attacking enemy is glowing red, you can guard without consuming shield stamina, and many enemies will be temporarily incapacitated.

"Additionally, if you precisely guard certain ranged attacks, you can repel back incoming arrows or bullets. While this is an action-oriented RPG, the game is designed to help players gradually become accustomed to its mechanics as they progress through the story."

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Gamereactor: How much can we expect the world to change as we move through the various ages? Will there be unique mechanics and systems depending on each respective age?

Fukebaru: "Generally speaking, the basic terrain of Philabieldia remains consistent across different eras. Each region contains what the development team refers to as "landmarks" (key points of interest and dungeons to explore) that players will naturally engage with as they progress through the main story. However, these landmarks also exist in eras outside of the ones directly featured in the story, and the dungeons themselves may change depending on the era.

"The types of mechanics you need to solve can also vary from one era to another. Players are free to engage with them if they're curious, or to ignore them if they prefer. We've intentionally designed them as optional exploration elements, so they can also be saved for later enjoyment. In some cases, stopping by these locations may even make the journey easier

"There is also a "Cat Collecting" feature, where players receive rewards for collecting a certain number of cats in each era. It may be worthwhile taking a few detours along the way and picking up some cats while exploring."

Gamereactor: How long do you expect a playthrough of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales to take? How does it compare to a Bravely Default or an Octopath Traveler game?

Fukebaru: "I'd say it takes about 30 hours for a standard playthrough, and around 50 hours if you really dive in and explore every inch of the map across all the Era's. Throughout the maps and Era's there are plenty of optional activities, and as you unlock more of Faie's magic, you'll gain access to new mini games, so the total playtime ultimately depends on the player and how adventurous you are feeling.

"Our story takes place across multiple eras within the world of Philabieldia. As such, the setting is confined to the continent of Philabieldia, but this allows us to explore four distinct eras in depth, delivering a rich narrative that conveys a strong sense of scale and history. As a result, it may be difficult to make a direct comparison."

Gamereactor: Without spoilers, how much does The Millennium Tales leave things open for a sequel in The Adventures of Elliot saga, and are there multiple endings?

Fukebaru: "I'd love for you to experience the main story when the game is released and see for yourselves! But we don't have anything to announce regarding a sequel at this time. However, the support and encouragement we receive from fans who enjoy the game will always be the biggest driving force behind our next steps. If you've enjoyed the game, we'd be grateful if you could spread the word on social media or share your feedback directly with Square Enix."

Gamereactor: HD-2D found great success on the original Switch. How do you think the new system, and the ability to play 1080p on the go, may help keep momentum with the Nintendo fanbase?

Fukebaru: "From the outset, we intended to develop this game for next-generation consoles, and it will be available on Switch 2 for Nintendo fans, as well as on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam. In addition, we've released a Prologue Demo across all platforms, allowing players to carry over their save data to the full game.

"We've continued development with the goal of reaching as many players as possible, so we hope players will give it a try on their preferred platform."

Gamereactor: What's one part of The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales you feel people aren't talking enough about?

Fukebaru: "We'd especially love for those who've played the Debut Demo to check out the quality-of-life improvements we've made, which can be experienced in the Prologue Demo. Looking ahead to the full release, we hope people will pay close attention to the main story and the history of Philabieldia, as well as the combinations of weapons and magicite you can experiment with throughout your adventure—and we'd especially like you to keep an eye on Faie's contributions. Not only is she charming, but her magic will prove useful in all sorts of situations!"

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Thanks to Fukebaru-san and Square Enix for taking the time to answer our questions. Again, you will be able to play The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 on June 18, and naturally, we'll have a review coming closer to launch.