The Adventures of Cliff Booth will land in cinemas in November and on Netflix in December

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Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow-up/spin-off, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, would be debuting towards the end of the calendar year. Now, as we're getting close to June, the streaming giant has revealed firm information about when we'll be able to watch the project that puts Brad Pitt back into the leading role of the famous Hollywood stunt man turned fixer.

In a Tudum article, it's revealed that The Adventures of Cliff Booth will officially land in cinemas first from November 25, where the film will get a limited two-week theatrical run. It will even appear in IMAX cinemas, meaning you'll be able to see this story on the biggest possible screens.

Following up to this, the movie will then come to Netflix a month later on December 23, meaning we now know what the streamer is likely regarding as its big Christmas movie option for 2026, with 2025's in comparison being Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

We aren't told much else about the project as of yet, but we do know that the film will star Pitt in the leading role, alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian, with the film directed by David Fincher (who worked with Pitt on Fight Club and Se7en) and based on a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the director/writer of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Are you looking forward to The Adventures of Cliff Booth?