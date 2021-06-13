LIVE
Slime Rancher 2
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

The adorable Slime Rancher is recieving a sequel in 2022

It will be arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass.

One thing that we didn't expect to see during tonight's Xbox & Bethesda's E3 conference was a sequel to Slime Rancher. The original game was an addictive take on the farming genre where you had to capture and take care for many different types of slime-like creatures. Its sequel looks to be more of the same but this time it has a much prettier coat of paint, and as expect, it contains different types of slimes like bunny slimes and bat slimes.

The predictably titled Slime Rancher 2 is set to launch sometime in 2022 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series and it will be arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Slime Rancher 2

