The adorable Peak is already a million-seller

We often treat games selling a million copies as a very admirable feat, something often reserved for AAA blockbusters with massive audiences. Sometimes an indie darling arrives and blows all our expectations out of the water, and this is precisely what has happened this June with Landfall Games' Peak.

The indie cooperative adventure has proven to be a massive success, so much so that in as little as six days following its arrival, the project has become a million seller. This has been affirmed on social media, where the developer simply comments on the milestone with the phrasing of "peak."

While this is definitely a big moment to celebrate, it should be said that Peak is a very affordable game, currently valued at as little as £3.96 on Steam, although granted with this being during a launch discount period, as the traditional value is £6.39.

Have you played Peak yet and do you think it's worth its value of less than a single pint of beer?