The adorable Pao Pao is looking to be your next life-sim obsession

There have been so many exciting games and reveals as part of the Convergence Games Showcase, but for fans of life-sim projects, you might be interested in the upcoming title from developer ArtDock.

Pao Pao, as the game is called, is a co-op open world restaurant simulator where the aim is for players to become a quirky animal character and then to take their place in the world as the proprietor of a restaurant that is supported through the ingredients you gather and farm.

The synopsis for the game explains: "Get ready to sharpen your skills and serve cats, foxes, raccoons and other fuzzballs in a true culinary fest. Fish, take on quests, grow crops, find rare items, and decorate your culinary abode!"

During the show, a new trailer for the game was unveiled that presented some new locations, extra quest types and goals, improved fishing mechanics, and broader character interactions, and you can see all of this in action below.

As for the launch date for Pao Pao, all that we know is the game will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in November.