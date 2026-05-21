The Adeptus Mechanicus arrives on Hive Tertium to support the fight in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

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Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has also been in the spotlight today as part of the celebrations for the recently concluded Warhammer Skulls 2026 event, and alongside all the games and new content in other instalments of the multifaceted franchise, we now have more content for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, its PvE squad-based shooter.

At Skulls 2026, it was announced that the Skitarii, the most ferocious and lethal zealot warriors of the Adeptus Mechanicus, will be the new playable class in Darktide. Fatshark has long wanted to introduce the Mechanicus to Darktide, and its executive producer, Juan Martínez, explained it as follows:

"Bringing the Mechanicus' Skitarii class to Darktide has been a long-held dream of ours. The Adeptus Mechanicus is such an iconic part of Warhammer 40,000, and the Skitarii have given us the perfect opportunity to explore that fantasy from a perspective that players have never experienced before. This class is unlike anything else in Darktide, and we're very excited to finally see players marching into the hive in the name of the Omnissiah."

No two Skitarii are alike, so character customisation and configuration is a key part of the experience. What's more, their advanced arsenal includes Arc weapons, Phosphor blasters, Transonic Blades and Galvanic Rifles.

All this, and always in the name of the Omnissiah, will be yours from 23 June for €11.99.